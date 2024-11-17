



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Nigeria marks a significant step in strengthening India's ties with the Global South, particularly with African nations. This visit, which took place from November 16 to 17, is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years. During his stay, Modi engaged in discussions with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasizing the importance of reinforcing their strategic partnership based on shared democratic values and mutual interests.





Modi reiterated India's commitment to enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including defence, energy, and trade. He noted that India prioritizes its strategic partnership with Nigeria and aims to tackle common challenges such as terrorism and piracy together.





Three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during this visit, focusing on cultural exchange, customs cooperation, and survey cooperation. These agreements are expected to facilitate closer collaboration between India and Nigeria across various domains.





Following his engagements in Nigeria, Modi is set to attend the G20 Summit in Brazil from November 18-19. His participation as a Troika member reflects India's ongoing influence in global discussions, particularly regarding the priorities of the Global South. Modi expressed optimism about Brazil continuing to build upon India's G20 legacy, especially in addressing issues pertinent to developing nations.





Implications For Global South Cooperation





Modi's visit underscores a strong commitment from Indian and Nigerian leaders to deepen their understanding and cooperation within the Global South framework. This approach aligns with India's broader strategy of fostering partnerships that prioritize development issues faced by emerging economies. The discussions held during this visit are expected to pave the way for enhanced collaboration not only between India and Nigeria but also among other nations within the Global South context.







