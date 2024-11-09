



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the complex issue of Khalistan supporters within Canada, stating that while there are individuals who support Khalistan, they do not represent the entire Sikh community. This remark was made during Diwali celebrations at the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa and comes amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, particularly following the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan figure, in June 2023.





Trudeau emphasized that "there are many supporters of Khalistan in Canada, but they do not represent the Sikh community as a whole." He further noted that supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Canada also do not reflect the views of all Hindu Canadians. His comments highlight a distinction between specific political affiliations and the broader communities they are associated with.





The backdrop to these statements involves heightened diplomatic strains between Canada and India. Trudeau's allegations regarding potential Indian government involvement in Nijjar's death have been met with strong denials from India, which has described these claims as "absurd." In retaliation, India expelled several Canadian diplomats and expressed concerns over the presence of pro-Khalistan groups operating freely within Canada.





Trudeau condemned recent violence involving pro-Khalistan supporters, which disrupted a consular event in Brampton, Ontario. He reiterated that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith safely and freely, condemning any acts of violence or intimidation as contrary to Canadian values.







