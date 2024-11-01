



On October 31, 2024, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan engaged in a significant discussion regarding regional security developments. This conversation emphasized the importance of ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific region and globally, particularly in light of recent geopolitical changes.





Both leaders underscored the need for enhanced efforts to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific, a region of increasing strategic importance for both nations.





They welcomed progress in their bilateral partnership, particularly through initiatives like the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) and discussions around clean energy supply chains and defence cooperation.





The call followed the completion of the disengagement process between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, indicating a potential thaw in India-China relations. It also occurred amid U.S. sanctions against 19 Indian firms for alleged support of Russia's military efforts in Ukraine.





This dialogue marks an important step in strengthening U.S. India relations, especially as both countries navigate complex regional dynamics and seek to enhance their strategic cooperation.







