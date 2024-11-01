



Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali on October 31, 2024, with soldiers in Gujarat's Kutch region, specifically at Lakki Nala in the Sir Creek area. This event marks a continuation of his tradition of spending the festival with India's armed forces, which he has maintained since taking office in 2014.





During his visit, PM Modi interacted with personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. He distributed sweets to the soldiers and shared festive greetings, emphasizing the importance of their service in such a challenging environment characterized by extreme temperatures and difficult terrain.





The Sir Creek area is known for its inhospitable conditions, which include harsh weather and a lack of infrastructure, making it strategically significant for national security along the India-Pakistan border. Modi's visit underscores his commitment to recognizing the sacrifices made by military personnel, as he has previously celebrated Diwali at various military locations across India, including Siachen and Kargil.





In addition to his interactions with the troops, PM Modi also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity earlier in the day, coinciding with National Unity Day.







