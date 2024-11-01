



Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister, extended his Diwali wishes to Rishi Sunak and all those celebrating in the UK and worldwide. His message emphasized the significance of the festival as a time for coming together and celebrating joyfully. Starmer's remarks included a touch of humour, referencing the political landscape with a light-hearted comment about Sunak's party leadership changes, which elicited laughter in Parliament.





On social media, Starmer also conveyed his wishes, stating, "Happy Diwali to all those celebrating across the UK, I wish you and your family a joyful celebration". This sentiment reflects a broader acknowledgment of Diwali's importance as a festival of light and unity, celebrated by many communities in the UK.





This is a time of coming together, abundance and welcome, and a moment to fix our eyes on the light which always triumphs over the darkness. pic.twitter.com/UXSHnXEI7w — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 31, 2024





Earlier, leaders and diplomats from around the world expressed their heartfelt greetings to India, highlighting the spirit of unity and cultural appreciation that the festival of lights represents.





The White House hosted a Diwali celebration, honouring Indian Americans' contributions to the "US-India bond." US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti praised the event and highlighted the significance of Diwali and Indian Americans' invaluable contributions.







