



Odisha-based start-up Bon V Aero has recently unveiled its logistics drone named Air Orca, marking a significant advancement in drone technology within India. This event took place in Bhubaneswar and highlights the start-up's commitment to revolutionizing logistics through autonomous drone solutions.





Air Orca is touted as India's first fully autonomous logistics drone, capable of operating independently without human intervention.





The drone is designed to handle logistics tasks efficiently, showcasing Bon V Aero's innovative approach to aerial delivery systems.





The drone has demonstrated the ability to function at altitudes exceeding 10,000 feet, making it suitable for diverse and challenging environments.





Founded in 2021, Bon V Aero began with a small team and has since expanded to 40 members. The startup gained international recognition after winning a reality TV competition in the U.S., which helped secure ₹14 crore in funding. This financial boost is intended to enhance their research and development capabilities in the deep-tech drone sector.





The launch of Air Orca not only showcases the potential of Bon V Aero but also serves as an inspiration for other start-ups in Odisha and across India.





Start-up founder Satyabrata Satapathy said the drone has been inducted in Indian Army in July this year and set to go into commercial production with suitable changes in specification soon.





Satyabrata emphasised that this achievement reflects the dedication and innovation present in the region's start-up ecosystem.







