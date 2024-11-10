



Arsh Dalla, a prominent Khalistani terrorist and a close associate of the slain Hardeep Singh Nijjar, has been arrested in Canada following a shootout incident. His arrest was confirmed by Indian intelligence sources and is linked to a shooting that occurred on October 27 or 28 in Milton, Ontario. The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) initiated an investigation into this armed confrontation, which resulted in the hospitalization of one individual for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.





Dalla, also known as Arshdeep Singh Gill, is considered one of India's most-wanted criminals and has been living in Canada with his wife. He has been implicated in various criminal activities in India, including orchestrating targeted killings and involvement in terror financing. Dalla was the acting chief of the Khalistani Tiger Force (KTF) and had previously claimed responsibility for the murder of Congress leader Baljinder Singh Balli in September 2024, stating that he sought revenge due to personal grievances against Balli.





His arrest is part of a broader context where tensions between India and Canada have escalated, particularly following allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding India's involvement in Nijjar's killing. This incident has led to heightened scrutiny and cooperation between Indian and Canadian law enforcement agencies concerning Khalistani terrorism.







