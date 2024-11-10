



Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar of the Army's 2 Para (SF) unit was killed, and three other commandoes were injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday.





A tragic encounter occurred in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, on November 10, 2024, resulting in the death of a soldier and injuries to three others during a confrontation with terrorists. The deceased was identified as Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar, a member of the Army's 2 Para (Special Forces) unit. He was part of a joint counter-insurgency operation aimed at apprehending terrorists believed to be responsible for the recent killings of two Village Defence Guards in the area.





The encounter began in the Bhart Ridge area when security forces, acting on intelligence reports, intercepted a group of terrorists in the Keshwan forest. This operation was particularly significant as it followed the discovery of the bodies of Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, two local villagers who had been abducted and murdered by the same terrorist group earlier in the week.





During the firefight, Naib Subedar Kumar sustained injuries and later succumbed while receiving medical treatment. The three other commandos injured in the clash were airlifted for medical care. The Army's White Knight Corps expressed condolences and honored Kumar's sacrifice, emphasizing their commitment to his family during this difficult time.







