



The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India has intensified its efforts to apprehend Haji Salim, a notorious drug trafficker known as the "Lord of Drugs," following significant drug seizures linked to his operations. This crackdown is part of Operation Sagar Manthan, initiated under the directives of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aimed at dismantling Salim's extensive drug trafficking network that spans multiple countries, including Pakistan, India, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.





The NCB has seized nearly 4,000 kilograms of illicit drugs directly connected to Salim's cartel. Over the past two and a half years, authorities have confiscated drugs valued at approximately ₹40,000 crores. Despite these efforts, Salim has managed to continue his operations, earning him the nickname "Raktbeej" in the global drug trade due to his ability to regenerate his network despite law enforcement actions.





Haji Salim is considered one of the most wanted drug kingpins in the Indian Ocean region. His network is under scrutiny from multiple international law enforcement agencies across countries such as the United States, Malaysia, Iran, and New Zealand. Officials highlight that his operations are not only a societal menace but also fund narco-terrorism activities that destabilize regional security.





Salim's syndicate primarily utilizes maritime routes for drug trafficking. Intelligence reports indicate that shipments often originate from Iran, passing through Afghanistan and Malaysia, before reaching Sri Lanka. The drugs are then transferred to smaller vessels that deliver them to obscure Indian coastal locations, typically at night. Notably, shipments are marked with specific symbols such as 777, 555, and 999, which help identify them as belonging to Salim's network.





Authorities have established a connection between Haji Salim and fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, with reports suggesting that Salim has been seen entering and leaving Ibrahim's residence in Karachi. Intelligence indicates that he may be receiving support from Pakistan's ISI, which allegedly provides him with satellite phones for communication with his agents at sea.





Salim's criminal activities first came to light in 2015 when a significant consignment of narcotics was intercepted off the coast of Kerala. Since then, despite numerous arrests and seizures linked to his operations, he remains elusive.





The ongoing efforts by the NCB and other international agencies aim not only to apprehend Salim but also to disrupt the broader network of drug trafficking that poses a serious threat to national and regional security.







