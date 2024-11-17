



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, on November 17, 2024, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years. This visit is part of a three-nation tour that also includes Brazil and Guyana. Upon his arrival, Modi was warmly welcomed by Nigerian officials, including the Minister for Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented him with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja. This key symbolizes the trust and honour bestowed upon him by the Nigerian people.





In his remarks, Modi expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized his eagerness to strengthen bilateral ties. He stated, "May this visit deepen the bilateral friendship between our nations," and highlighted the importance of building upon the strategic partnership based on shared values of democracy and pluralism. The Prime Minister also mentioned looking forward to engaging with the Indian community in Nigeria, who had sent him warm welcome messages in Hindi.





During this five-day visit, Modi will engage in high-level discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation in critical sectors such as economy, energy, and defence. Following his stay in Nigeria, he is scheduled to travel to Brazil for the G20 Summit on November 18-19 and then to Guyana from November 19 to 21.







