



The Indian Navy is set to conduct a significant operational demonstration, known as 'Op Demo', at Blue Flag Beach in Puri, Odisha, on December 4, 2024. This event coincides with Navy Day and will feature an impressive display of 40 aircraft and 25 warships, showcasing the Navy's maritime capabilities and operational strength.





The demonstration aims to enhance public awareness of maritime operations and celebrate India's rich naval heritage. It will also emphasize the Navy's connection to Odisha's maritime traditions.





Arrangements are being made for local spectators and tourists to view the live demonstration from the beach. The event will also be broadcast live on national television and streamed on the Indian Navy’s YouTube channel.





This will be the first time the Indian Navy celebrates this event in Odisha, offering the public a unique opportunity to witness the organisation’s cutting-edge warships and aircraft, as well as a demonstration by the commandos. Special arrangements will be made to allow the general public to view the operations.





This operational demonstration not only showcases military capabilities but also seeks to foster a deeper understanding of the Indian Navy's role in national security and maritime interests.





The Op Demo is expected to be a grand spectacle, reflecting the Indian Navy's commitment to showcasing its prowess while engaging with the community.







