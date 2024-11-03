



Pakistan's Punjab government has taken significant steps to enhance the security of Chinese nationals working in the region by allocating 500 million rupees for the purchase of bombproof vehicles. This initiative is part of broader efforts to ensure the safety of Chinese workers involved in various projects, particularly those linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other non-CPEC ventures.





The decision comes amid ongoing concerns regarding the safety of foreign workers in Pakistan, particularly in light of previous attacks targeting Chinese nationals. The Punjab government aims to provide a safer working environment by equipping these individuals with vehicles designed to withstand potential threats.





The procurement includes 2021 model bombproof BMW vehicles, which will be equipped to withstand potential explosive threats. This decision follows a recent attack targeting a convoy of Chinese nationals, highlighting the urgent need for improved security measures.





The vehicles are expected to feature advanced armor plating and protective technologies, ensuring a higher level of safety for their occupants. The allocation of 500 million rupees for this initiative underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding foreign workers, particularly in light of ongoing security concerns in the region.







