



On November 2, 2024, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals in Tripura and seized several contraband items during the operations. The arrests occurred at two different locations within the state, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration and cross-border crime.





The BSF detained five individuals identified as Bangladeshi nationals. The specific circumstances of their apprehension were not detailed, but they were part of a broader operation targeting illegal crossings from Bangladesh into India.





Alongside the arrests, the BSF reported the seizure of various contraband goods, although specific items were not listed in the reports.





These actions are part of heightened security measures along the Indo-Bangladesh border, which spans approximately 856 kilometers in Tripura. The BSF has been actively conducting operations to prevent illegal migration and related activities in the region.

























This incident reflects ongoing challenges faced by Indian authorities in managing border security and addressing issues related to illegal immigration from neighboring countries.