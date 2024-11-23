



A prominent Pakistani-American businessman, Sajid Tarar, has expressed admiration for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that Pakistan requires a leader of his calibre. Tarar described Modi as a "remarkable leader" and a "natural-born leader" who has significantly advanced India on the global stage. He believes that a leader like Modi could similarly benefit Pakistan, especially in addressing its current economic challenges and fostering regional stability.





Tarar highlighted the positive impact of Modi's leadership on India's economy and its global standing, emphasizing the importance of strong national leadership. He noted that under Modi, India has seen growth in various sectors, including technology, which has enhanced its diaspora's influence in places like Washington D.C.. He also pointed out that Pakistan is facing severe economic difficulties, including high inflation and social unrest, particularly in regions like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where protests have erupted over rising electricity costs and taxation issues.





In his remarks, Tarar underscored the need for Pakistan to focus on education and governance to emulate India's success. He pointed out that investing in education has long-term benefits, referencing historical figures like Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Jawaharlal Nehru, whose visions helped shape modern India. Tarar's comments reflect a broader sentiment among some expatriates who see parallels between India's progress under Modi and the potential for similar advancements in Pakistan with effective leadership.







