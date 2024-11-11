



Following the deadly suicide bombing at Quetta railway station that killed at least 26 people and injured over 60, Pakistan Railways has suspended all train services to and from Quetta. The attack occurred on November 9, 2024, as a crowd awaited the departure of a train to Peshawar.





The bombing, claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), took place on Platform No. 1, where a suicide bomber detonated explosives among passengers. Initial reports indicated that the attacker targeted security personnel, with many victims being soldiers returning from training. Eyewitness accounts described scenes of chaos and devastation, with injured individuals calling for help amidst the wreckage.





Balochistan's Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack as a horrific act against civilians and ordered an immediate investigation. He emphasized that the government would pursue those responsible relentlessly. Emergency measures were enacted in hospitals to treat the influx of casualties.





Further, the railway authorities stated that two trains, Chaman Passenger and Jaffar Express, were scheduled to depart from Quetta to Chaman and Peshawar, respectively. The passengers of both trains were present at the platform when the blast occurred.





Following the blast, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded an investigation report. "Terrorists will pay a heavy price for their heinous act," he said.





Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that terrorists aim to destabilize Pakistan, adding, "The nation will foil their designs."





People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the attack, stating that those targeting innocent citizens deserve no leniency. "We are backing all steps to get rid of the terrorists and their facilitators," he said.







