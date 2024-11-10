



India is preparing to test a new long-range anti-ship ballistic missile that boasts a strike range of over 1,000 kilometers. This missile is being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and is expected to be tested in the coming days.





The missile is designed to target moving naval vessels, including warships and aircraft carriers, from significant distances, enhancing the Indian Navy's offensive capabilities. It can be launched from both naval warships and shore-based platforms, providing flexibility in maritime operations. This development aims to bolster India's maritime defense strategy by enabling it to engage adversarial ships from afar, thereby increasing deterrence in regional waters.





The push for this advanced missile system comes amid rising tensions with China, particularly along the northern borders where China has a substantial inventory of long-range ballistic missiles. The Indian military's focus on expanding its ballistic missile capabilities reflects a broader strategy to equip its forces for sustained conflicts. This includes the recent induction of short- and medium-range missiles across all branches of the armed forces.





The upcoming test is part of a larger initiative to create a robust rocket force within India's defence structure, which has become increasingly relevant given the extensive use of ballistic missiles in recent global conflicts. The successful deployment of this anti-ship missile will enhance India's ability to respond to various security challenges in the region, reinforcing its deterrent posture against potential maritime threats.







