



A militant attack near the Pakistani border has resulted in the deaths of five Iranian security personnel, according to reports from state-run media. The incident occurred in Saravan, a city located in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan province, which is approximately 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) southeast of Tehran. The deceased were identified as ethnic Baluch members of the Basij, a volunteer force associated with the Revolutionary Guard.





No group has claimed responsibility for this attack as of now. However, the region has a history of violence involving militant groups and armed drug traffickers.





In previous incidents, including one last month, armed assailants killed four people, including a commander of the Revolutionary Guard in the province. In September, gunmen killed four border guards in Sistan and Baluchistan province in two separate attacks. The militant group Jaish al-Adl, which seeks greater rights for the ethnic Baluch minority, claimed responsibility for one attack in which one officer and two soldiers were killed.





The province is known for its underdevelopment and has been a focal point for tensions between the predominantly Sunni Baluch population and Iran's Shiite government.





Earlier on the same day as the attack, Iranian state media reported that Revolutionary Guard forces had killed three militants and arrested nine others during a military operation in the area.







