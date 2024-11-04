



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned a recent attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, describing it as a "deliberate act" of violence. In a statement posted on social media, he expressed his outrage over the incident and criticized what he termed "cowardly attempts" to intimidate Indian diplomats in Canada. Modi emphasized that such acts of violence would not weaken India's resolve and called on the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.





The attack occurred during a consular camp hosted by the Indian High Commission at the temple, where individuals reportedly breached security gates, raising significant concerns about the safety of the Indian community in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India also condemned the violence, labelling it as an action perpetrated by "extremists and separatists," and reiterated the need for protection of places of worship.





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the attack, asserting that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. He acknowledged the swift response of local police to protect the community and investigate the incident. This incident adds to ongoing tensions between India and Canada, particularly following allegations regarding India's involvement in the assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which India has firmly denied.







