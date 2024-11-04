



Kolkata is set to host East Tech 2024, a two-day defence weapons and equipment exhibition organized by the Indian Army's Eastern Command on November 5 and 6.





This event aims to showcase cutting-edge technologies and foster collaboration between the Indian Army and the nation's defence manufacturing sector, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), research and development organizations, and academic institutions.





The exhibition will take place at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata.





Hundreds of Indian manufacturers, including start-ups, will display their products alongside international manufacturers. The event is expected to feature a wide array of modern defence weapons, technological solutions, vehicles, and tactical gear.





The event will be inaugurated by Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC-in-C Eastern Command, with notable attendees including Industries Minister Shashi Panja and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.





East Tech 2024 aims to address operational challenges faced by the Eastern Command while promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Raksha Atmanirbharta, and Make in India. It will serve as a platform for the Indian Army to identify contemporary indigenous technologies that meet evolving demands.





The exhibition will include live demonstrations and exhibitions that allow participants to showcase their innovations to senior military officials and government stakeholders. This interaction is designed to enhance the technological knowledge base of attendees.





East Tech 2024 represents a significant opportunity for collaboration between the Indian Army and the defence industry, aiming to strengthen India's capabilities in national security.







