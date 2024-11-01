China has recently showcased its naval capabilities through a significant event involving its first dual aircraft carrier operation. This milestone was marked by the simultaneous deployment of its two operational carriers, the CNS Liaoning (CV-16) and CNS Shandong (CV-17), in the South China Sea.





The operation, which took place in late October 2024, aimed to enhance the operational readiness and joint capabilities of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and was prominently featured in state media.





The CNS Liaoning and CNS Shandong sailed in close formation, supported by a substantial naval escort that included three Type-055 guided missile destroyers, five Type-052D destroyers, and one Type-054A frigate. Additionally, both carriers were accompanied by Type-901 fast combat supply ships, designed to support carrier strike groups.





The operation featured at least 12 J-15 carrier-borne fighter jets, with reports suggesting that as many as 15 J-15B variants participated in the aerial display. Notably, the new J-15D electronic warfare variant was also observed on the flight deck of the Shandong.





This exercise is part of China's broader strategy to assert its maritime influence in the region, particularly amid ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The dual carrier operation serves as a demonstration of China's growing naval capabilities, especially as it seeks to challenge U.S. naval supremacy in the Western Pacific.





The event marks a notable advancement for the PLAN, which has been developing its carrier operations since commissioning its first carrier, Liaoning, in 2012. The Shandong, which entered service in 2019, represents China's first domestically constructed aircraft carrier. This dual operation not only highlights their operational capabilities but also reflects a significant step towards establishing a more robust naval presence.





China's successful execution of this dual carrier operation is indicative of its ambitions to expand its naval power further. With plans for a third aircraft carrier, the CNS Fujian, which is currently undergoing sea trials, China aims to enhance its blue-water capabilities significantly. This development is expected to continue evolving as China seeks to solidify its position as a dominant naval force in Asia and beyond.







