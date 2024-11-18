



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the Indian diaspora in Abuja, Nigeria, emphasizing their crucial role in India's vision for a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India). During his speech, he highlighted the transformative journey of India over the past decade, marked by significant economic growth and innovation. Modi stated that India has embraced new pathways for progress, as evidenced by its thriving start-up ecosystem, which boasts over 1,50,000 registered start-ups and more than 100 unicorns valued at over USD 1 billion each.





Modi praised the Indian community's contributions to Nigeria's development, stating, "The Indian community is working shoulder to shoulder with Nigeria for its development." He noted that despite being in another country, the diaspora continues to uphold values centered on the welfare of all. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the historical ties between India and Nigeria, recalling their parallel struggles for freedom and expressing pride in the achievements of both nations.





The diaspora in Nigeria warmly welcomed Modi's visit, expressing optimism about India's economic advancements and cultural initiatives. Community leaders highlighted the importance of promoting Indian culture and language abroad, reflecting a strong connection with their homeland. Modi's remarks resonated with attendees, who felt a sense of pride in their heritage and India's growing influence on the global stage.





Modi's address not only reinforced the significance of the Indian diaspora in contributing to a developed India but also aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between India and Nigeria through shared values and mutual growth.







