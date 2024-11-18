



India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, emphasized the importance of maintaining stable and constructive relations between India and Bangladesh during his recent address at the Bay of Bengal Conference. He highlighted that despite political changes in Bangladesh, particularly following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the ties between the two nations have remained robust, focusing on trade, energy, and counter-terrorism efforts.





Verma stated that the relationship cannot be reduced to a single issue, underscoring its multifaceted nature. He noted that trade and economic connections, along with transport and energy collaborations, have continued to progress positively. Recent milestones include the inauguration of a power supply line from Nepal to Bangladesh via India and enhancements at key border infrastructure.





The envoy acknowledged existing challenges but asserted that these "irritants" do not hinder the overall advancement of bilateral relations. He reiterated India's commitment to a long-term partnership with Bangladesh, which is vital for regional stability and prosperity. Verma also pointed out that Bangladesh's "zero-tolerance on terrorism" has been crucial for fostering cooperation between the two countries.





In light of recent political developments in Bangladesh, including calls for Hasina's extradition from India by the interim government, Verma's remarks reflect India's strategic interest in ensuring a stable and cooperative relationship with its neighbour.







