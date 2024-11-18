



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit, taking place from November 18 to 19, 2024. This summit marks a significant event as it is the first G20 meeting hosted by Brazil, which has assumed the presidency of the G20 for the year. The summit will focus on key issues such as social inclusion, sustainable development, and global governance reform.





Upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed by Indian delegates, including Ambassador Suresh Reddy. He expressed his enthusiasm for the summit through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating he looks forward to productive discussions with other world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Prime Minister emphasized the continuity of India's G20 legacy, which prioritized the interests of the Global South during its presidency last year.





In addition to participating in summit discussions, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral talks with several leaders to enhance cooperation across various sectors. His visit to Brazil follows a successful trip to Nigeria, where he engaged in discussions on defence, technology, and humanitarian aid efforts. The Brazilian presidency aims to build upon India's achievements, particularly in addressing global challenges such as poverty and inequality.







