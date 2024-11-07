



Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has criticized the recent resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly regarding the restoration of special status under Article 370 as "half-hearted" and lacking conviction. This resolution, introduced by the National Conference (NC), calls for dialogue with the central government but does not explicitly condemn the revocation of Article 370, which occurred on August 5, 2019.





Mufti expressed dissatisfaction with the language used in the resolution, stating it could have been more assertive. She noted that it fails to clearly oppose the 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, merely expressing "concern" instead of outright condemnation.





Mufti indicated that her party is considering proposing amendments to strengthen the resolution. She emphasized that it should explicitly state opposition to the 2019 revocation and demand a full restoration of Article 370 and 35A.





The assembly's resolution was passed amid protests from BJP legislators, who argued that it was a violation of legislative protocol. The BJP has consistently opposed any moves to restore special status, asserting that such actions contradict the will of the electorate expressed during previous elections.





Other political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have also echoed Mufti's sentiments, highlighting that the resolution lacks specific references to Article 370 and does not adequately represent the aspirations of the people. Sajad Lone from the People's Conference criticized its ambiguity, suggesting it could lead to differing interpretations regarding its intent.







