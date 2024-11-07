



President Droupadi Murmu is set to witness Indian naval operations aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on November 7, 2024. This event marks a significant occasion as it will be her maiden voyage on the vessel, where she will observe a comprehensive demonstration of multi-domain naval capabilities at sea.





The operations will take place off the coast of Goa, showcasing the Indian Navy's operational readiness and technological advancements. The event is part of a broader initiative to highlight India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities, particularly in naval warfare.





President Droupadi Murmu will witness a variety of naval operations aboard the INS Vikrant on November 7, 2024. The scheduled activities include:





Surface Ship Operations: Demonstrations of manoeuvres and tactical exercises involving surface vessels.

Battle Actions: Simulated combat scenarios to showcase operational readiness.

Submarine Exercises: Activities involving submarines to demonstrate underwater capabilities.

Air Power Demonstration will feature, Take-offs and landings by deck-based fighter aircraft and helicopters. A flypast by naval aircraft to highlight aerial capabilities.





This is maiden sailing of the President onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to witness the full spectrum of multi-domain naval operations. The scheduled operations include surface ships ops, battle actions, submarine exercises, air power demo including take off and landings by deck-based fighter aircraft/ helicopters and a flypast by naval aircraft, according to Captain Mehul Karnik Chief PRO Defence, Public Relations Office (MoD) Mumbai.







