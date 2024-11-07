President To Witness Indian Naval Operations Onboard INS Vikrant
President Droupadi Murmu is set to witness Indian naval operations aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on November 7, 2024. This event marks a significant occasion as it will be her maiden voyage on the vessel, where she will observe a comprehensive demonstration of multi-domain naval capabilities at sea.
The operations will take place off the coast of Goa, showcasing the Indian Navy's operational readiness and technological advancements. The event is part of a broader initiative to highlight India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities, particularly in naval warfare.
President Droupadi Murmu will witness a variety of naval operations aboard the INS Vikrant on November 7, 2024. The scheduled activities include:
Surface Ship Operations: Demonstrations of manoeuvres and tactical exercises involving surface vessels.
Battle Actions: Simulated combat scenarios to showcase operational readiness.
Submarine Exercises: Activities involving submarines to demonstrate underwater capabilities.
Air Power Demonstration will feature, Take-offs and landings by deck-based fighter aircraft and helicopters. A flypast by naval aircraft to highlight aerial capabilities.
This is maiden sailing of the President onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to witness the full spectrum of multi-domain naval operations. The scheduled operations include surface ships ops, battle actions, submarine exercises, air power demo including take off and landings by deck-based fighter aircraft/ helicopters and a flypast by naval aircraft, according to Captain Mehul Karnik Chief PRO Defence, Public Relations Office (MoD) Mumbai.
