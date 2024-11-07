



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has declared that it will not permit the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to function until a recently passed resolution calling for the restoration of special status under Article 370 is withdrawn. This resolution was adopted amidst significant opposition and uproar within the assembly on November 6, 2024, and it requests the central government to engage in dialogue with elected representatives regarding the restoration of the special status that was revoked in August 2019.





BJP's Response





Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma stated that the resolution is "illegal" and not part of the assembly's scheduled business. He emphasized that the BJP will continue its protests and block assembly proceedings until the resolution is rolled back.





Sharma criticized the Speaker of the Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, accusing him of bias towards the ruling National Conference (NC) and undermining the dignity of his position.





The resolution was introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, reaffirming the importance of special status for Jammu and Kashmir, which it claims safeguards the identity, culture, and rights of its people. It expresses concern over the unilateral removal of these provisions by the central government.





The resolution was passed without debate, leading to chaos in the assembly as BJP members protested by tearing copies of it and storming the well of the House.





The BJP's firm stance reflects ongoing tensions regarding Article 370, which granted special autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir until its abrogation by the Modi government in 2019. The BJP maintains that this decision was constitutionally valid, while opposition parties argue for its restoration, citing concerns over local rights and governance.





The BJP's refusal to allow assembly proceedings until the resolution's withdrawal highlights deep political divisions in Jammu and Kashmir regarding Article 370 and its implications for regional autonomy.







