Armies of both the countries exchanged sweets in the Ladakh sector on the occasion of Diwali





Indian troops have resumed patrolling in the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh as of November 1, 2024. This development follows a recent disengagement agreement between India and China, which was finalized after extensive negotiations aimed at resolving tensions that have persisted since 2020.





The resumption of patrols marks a significant step towards normalizing military operations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Indian Army plans to also begin patrols in the Depsang Plains area shortly. This initiative comes after a phased disengagement process that included verification through both ground inspections and aerial surveillance, ensuring that both sides adhered to the terms of the agreement.





Indian troops began patrolling in Demchok after nearly four and a half years of restricted access due to Chinese troop obstructions.





The agreement was reached following discussions between military officials, culminating in the completion of disengagement at critical friction points, including Depsang and Demchok.





Both Indian and Chinese forces are coordinating their patrols, with notifications required before conducting operations to minimize the risk of misunderstandings. Patrol strength and distances will vary based on specific tasks.





On the occasion of Diwali, Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets at several border points, symbolizing a step towards improved relations, although cultural programs remain suspended for now.





This resumption of patrolling is seen as a pivotal moment in easing military tensions in the region, although both nations continue to maintain significant troop deployments along the LAC.







