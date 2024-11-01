



The United States has imposed sanctions on 275 individuals and entities, including 15 companies from India, for their alleged support of Russia's military-industrial base amid its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This action is part of a broader strategy to disrupt networks that facilitate the flow of critical technologies and materials to Russia, which are essential for its military operations.





The sanctions were announced by the U.S. Department of Treasury and are aimed at entities that are believed to be supplying advanced technology and equipment to Russia. This includes companies from various countries, notably China, Switzerland, Thailand, and Turkey, in addition to India. The U.S. government emphasized its commitment to curtailing the resources available to Russia for its military efforts, particularly in light of its invasion of Ukraine.





Indian Entities Sanctioned: The specific Indian companies that have been sanctioned include:





Abhar Technologies and Services Private Limited Denvas Services Private Limited Emsystech Galaxy Bearings Ltd Orbit Fintrade LLP Innovio Ventures KDG Engineering Private Limited Khushbu Honing Private Limited Lokesh Machines Limited Pointer Electronics RRG Engineering Technologies Private Limited Sharpline Automation Private Limited Shaurya Aeronautics Private Limited Shreegee Impex Private Limited Shreya Life Sciences Private Limited





These companies are accused of providing various forms of support that could enhance Russia's military capabilities, including dual-use goods that can be utilized for both civilian and military applications.





This round of sanctions follows a previous announcement where nearly 400 entities were targeted globally for similar reasons. The U.S. State Department has indicated that these measures are part of a concerted effort to prevent the circumvention of existing sanctions against Russia, particularly by third-party countries.





The sanctions also reflect ongoing tensions in U.S.-India relations, which have been complicated by recent geopolitical events, including allegations involving Indian nationals in other international incidents. The U.S. has reiterated its stance on enforcing sanctions rigorously to impede any support for Russia's military endeavours.





The imposition of these sanctions underscores the United States' determination to limit Russia's access to essential military resources while also signalling a warning to other nations about the repercussions of engaging with Russian entities under sanctions. As the situation evolves, it will be crucial for affected companies and governments to navigate the implications of these actions carefully.







