Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece held a significant telephonic conversation on November 2, 2024, aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between their countries.





During the call, Mitsotakis congratulated Modi on his recent re-election in India's general elections, highlighting the warm diplomatic ties between the two leaders. The discussion focused on reviewing the progress made in various areas of cooperation, including trade, defence, shipping, and connectivity. This dialogue follows Mitsotakis's earlier visit to India earlier this year, which had already set a positive momentum for bilateral relations.





Both leaders expressed their commitment to further enhancing the India-Greece strategic partnership. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues, notably discussing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and developments in West Asia. Additionally, Mitsotakis mentioned plans for Greece to open two new consulates in India, specifically in Mumbai and Bangalore, which would further facilitate diplomatic engagement.







