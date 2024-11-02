



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Field Gun Factory in Kanpur on November 2, 2024, to assess the country's indigenous defence capabilities. During his visit, he inspected critical facilities, including the Heat Treatment and New Assembly Shop, which are essential for the production of artillery guns and other defence equipment.





Singh emphasized the importance of enhancing India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing. His inspection aimed to evaluate the factory's operational efficiency and its role in strengthening national security through indigenous production. This visit is part of a broader initiative by the Indian government to boost domestic defence capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign imports.





The Field Gun Factory (FGF) in Kanpur has introduced several new technologies aimed at enhancing its defence manufacturing capabilities:





1. Smart Biometric Firearm Holster: The FGF has developed a novel smart holster named Kavach, which utilizes 3D printing technology. This holster features a biometric lock that can only be opened using the owner's fingerprint, providing a safer method to prevent firearm misuse and theft. This innovation is part of a collaboration with Sri Hans Energy Systems Pvt Ltd and is designed for .32 bore revolvers, with plans to expand to other calibres soon.





2. Modernised Recoil Systems For Towed Field Guns: The factory is also working on modernizing approximately 800 towed field guns that are currently considered obsolete. A newly developed barrel recoil system has successfully passed Army trials, ensuring improved reliability and operational longevity for these artillery pieces. The modernization process is set to commence next year.





3. Enhanced Manufacturing Facilities: During a recent visit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, key facilities such as the Heat Treatment and New Assembly Shop were inspected. These upgrades are part of the factory's efforts to bolster its production capabilities for various artillery systems, including barrel and breach assemblies for tanks like the T-90 and Dhanush gun.





These advancements reflect the FGF's commitment to enhancing India's indigenous defence production capabilities as part of the broader "Make in India" initiative.







