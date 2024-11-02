



External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Australia and Singapore from November 3 to November 8, 2024. This trip aims to strengthen diplomatic relations and enhance bilateral cooperation between India and these nations.





Australia Visit (November 3-7)





Dr. Jaishankar will inaugurate India's fourth consulate in Brisbane, marking a significant step in India's diplomatic presence in Australia.





He will co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra.





Dr. Jaishankar is set to deliver a keynote address at the inaugural session of the 2nd Raisina Down Under event held at the Australian Parliament House.





His schedule includes interactions with Australian leadership, parliamentarians, members of the Indian diaspora, business representatives, media, and think tanks.





Singapore Visit (November 8)





ASEAN Roundtable: Following his Australian engagements, Dr. Jaishankar will travel to Singapore to address the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN – India Network of Think Tanks.





Bilateral Meetings: He will meet with Singaporean leadership to review and enhance the close partnership between India and Singapore, exploring further avenues for collaboration.





This visit underscores India's commitment to enhancing its global partnerships, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, reflecting a strategic approach to foreign relations amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.







