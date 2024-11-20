



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently emphasized the need for the Indian Air Force (IAF) to enhance the efficiency of its military capability-building processes. During the Air Force Commanders' Conference held at Air Headquarters, he urged senior IAF officials to explore innovative strategies that align with India's national aspirations and security objectives.





Singh commended the IAF for its dedication and professionalism in safeguarding national sovereignty and expressed confidence in its ability to adapt to evolving challenges, particularly amid ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





He called for a more effective and efficient approach to capability and capacity building, stressing that this is crucial for maintaining operational readiness and enhancing overall combat capabilities.





The conference served as a vital platform for discussing key operational, administrative, and strategic issues. Participants included high-ranking officials such as Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and DRDO Chairman Samir V. Kamat.





Discussions also highlighted concerns regarding delays in the delivery of Tejas Mk-1A aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which could impact the IAF's combat effectiveness. Singh emphasized the importance of HAL adhering to its production commitments to mitigate these delays.





The IAF aims to achieve complete indigenous production of its inventory by 2047, reflecting a broader push towards self-reliance in defence capabilities (Atmanirbharta) as articulated by Singh during the conference.





Defence Minister's remarks underscore a strategic commitment to modernizing India's defence forces while ensuring that operational capabilities are enhanced through efficient processes tailored to current geopolitical realities.







