



A Chinese cargo ship, the Yi Peng-3, which is captained by a Russian officer, has been intercepted by the Danish Navy following its suspected involvement in the severing of two critical undersea telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea. The incident has raised significant concerns regarding potential sabotage amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the region.





Severed Cables: The Two Damaged Cables Include:





The C-Lion 1, connecting Helsinki and Rostock, Germany, damaged on November 18.





The BSC cable, linking the Swedish island of Gotland to Lithuania, severed on November 17.





The Danish military has been closely monitoring the Yi Peng-3 since it was anchored in the Kattegat strait between Denmark and Sweden. This surveillance intensified after reports emerged about the cable damage occurring shortly after the ship's passage over both cables.





European officials have expressed strong suspicions of sabotage, linking these incidents to broader hybrid warfare tactics possibly employed by Russia, especially in light of its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. However, Russia has vehemently denied any involvement, calling such allegations "absurd" and "laughable".





This event draws parallels to earlier incidents involving Chinese vessels, notably the New Polar Bear, which was implicated in damaging infrastructure in the Baltic region last year. Such occurrences have heightened fears of state-sponsored attacks on critical European infrastructure.





As of now, the Yi Peng-3 remains under surveillance by Danish naval forces. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether there is any direct evidence linking the ship to the cable severances. Danish authorities are particularly focused on examining the vessel for signs that might corroborate its involvement in these incidents.







