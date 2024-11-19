



Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India soon, with the Kremlin currently finalizing the dates for his trip. This announcement was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who indicated that the exact dates will be revealed shortly. This visit marks Putin's first trip to India since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022; his last visit occurred on December 6, 2021, during the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit in New Delhi.





The upcoming visit is significant as it comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent trips to Russia, including his attendance at the BRICS Summit in Kazan in late October. During that summit, Modi extended a formal invitation to Putin to visit India, emphasizing India's commitment to peaceful conflict resolution regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.





The diplomatic relationship between India and Russia remains strong, characterized as a "special and privileged strategic partnership." Despite global tensions and the complexities introduced by the war in Ukraine, both nations continue to collaborate on various fronts such as defense, energy, and trade. The visit is anticipated to provide an opportunity for high-level discussions on pressing global issues.





As preparations for this visit are underway, it is notable that India has not signed or ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued an arrest warrant for Putin related to alleged war crimes. This legal context adds an interesting dimension to his international engagements but is not expected to hinder his planned trip to India.







