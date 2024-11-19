



Bharat Forge is currently in the final stages of negotiating a significant contract with the Indian Ministry of Defence for the procurement of 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS). This contract, valued at over ₹6,000 crore, has Bharat Forge emerging as the lowest bidder, which positions them to receive 60% of the contract, amounting to approximately ₹4,000 crore.





The remaining 40% will go to TATA Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), as both companies are development partners of the ATAGS, which was originally developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Bharat Forge and TASL.





The contract negotiations have progressed following a thorough technical evaluation and commercial bidding process. Bharat Forge has indicated that these negotiations are expected to conclude before the end of the current financial year (2024-25). The Indian Army has already conducted extensive trials of the ATAGS in various conditions to assess its capabilities prior to this stage.





In addition to this domestic contract, Bharat Forge has previously secured an order from Armenia for ATAGS, which has led to discussions for a larger order due to the successful performance of the systems supplied.







