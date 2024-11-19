



China and Pakistan are set to conduct a joint anti-terrorism exercise named "Warrior-VIII" from late November to mid-December 2024. This exercise comes in response to escalating attacks targeting Chinese nationals involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, particularly following a recent deadly attack in Karachi that resulted in the deaths of two Chinese citizens.





The exercise will emphasize joint counter-terrorism operations, including clean-up and strike missions. It aims to enhance the capabilities of both militaries in conducting coordinated operations against terrorist threats.





Troops from China's Western Theatre Command will participate alongside Pakistani military forces. This marks the eighth iteration of such joint exercises between the two nations, with the last one occurring in 2019.





The drills will involve multi-level training across various specialties and live troop drills that simulate actual combat scenarios, reinforcing practical exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries.





Significantly, the military drills, the eighth edition between the all-weather friends, are being held amid reports that China is pressing Pakistan to permit its forces to provide security for hundreds of Chinese personnel working in the USD 70 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Chinese workers are facing increasing attacks by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which is opposed to Chinese presence in Balochistan province.

BLA along with the Islamic militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) stepped up attacks against the Chinese nationals and the Pakistan military in Balochistan and neighbouring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

The attacks against the Chinese nationals are being carried out by suicide bombers of the BLA escalated despite Pakistan creating a Special Security Division (SSD) comprising 34 and 44 Light Infantry Divisions, with 15,000 troops each, according to recent reports by Pakistan daily Dawn.





"China will continue to support Pakistan in fighting terrorism," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing here on Nov 11 while replying to a question about whether China is satisfied with the security protocols for its nationals and projects in Pakistan.

"We are firm in our commitment to protecting the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions overseas", he said.

