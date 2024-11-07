



Colombia is moving forward with a significant defence acquisition, purchasing JAS Gripen E/F fighter jets manufactured by Swedish aerospace company SAAB to replace its aging fleet of Israeli Kfir fighter-bombers. This acquisition, confirmed by Swedish public television SR Ekot and based on anonymous sources close to the deal, marks a major shift in Colombia’s Air Force modernization plans.





This move aligns with SAAB's strategy to enhance its presence in the region by establishing local production capabilities in Brazil through a partnership with Embraer SA. The collaboration aims to foster economic growth and technological development in Brazil while positioning Saab as a key player in South America's defence market.





In a recent development, the Gripen-E made its operational debut at the CRUZEX 2024, the largest multinational military exercise in Latin America, hosted by Brazil from November 3 to 15, 2024. This event marks the first participation of the Gripen E in a multinational setting, showcasing its capabilities alongside over 100 military aircraft from 16 countries.

The negotiations have been facilitated by Sweden's collaboration with Brazil, SAAB's key partner in South America. This partnership has not only aided in financing but also promises technology transfer and local collaboration, which could yield long-term economic benefits for Colombia.





The Colombian Air Force is facing significant challenges with its fleet of Kfir fighter jets, primarily due to the aging aircraft and difficulties in sourcing spare parts. This situation has become increasingly urgent as operational efficiency declines, with only about one-third of the fleet currently capable of flying missions.

Out of 21 Kfir jets, only 7 to 8 are operational, with several undergoing maintenance or permanently grounded. This limited operational capacity has severely restricted Colombia's ability to conduct air policing and training missions, as the Air Force struggles to maintain a minimum number of aircraft for essential operations.

This is where the JAS Gripen E/F comes in as a perfect fit for Colombia’s defence needs. The Gripen E/F offers enhanced capabilities in terms of agility, precision, and reliability. It is a multirole fighter designed to operate in a variety of combat situations, including air-to-air and air-to-ground operations.





Beyond Colombia, SAAB is eyeing potential contracts in Peru and other South American nations as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the region. The company's local assembly line in Brazil not only serves Brazilian needs but could also cater to neighbouring countries, enhancing regional defence capabilities.





SAAB's expansion into Latin America through its Gripen fighter jets represents a strategic shift aimed at modernizing air forces in the region while fostering international cooperation. The impending Colombian contract is a pivotal step that could reshape military dynamics and defence partnerships across South America.







