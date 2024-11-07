



Two Vietnamese air force pilots successfully parachuted to safety before their Yak-130 light combat training aircraft crashed in Binh Dinh province on November 6, 2024.





The incident occurred during a landing attempt under challenging weather conditions, where the aircraft's landing gear malfunctioned and could not be deployed. Despite the pilots' efforts to manage the situation, they were forced to eject from the plane.





Following the crash, search-and-rescue operations were initiated by the Vietnamese air force, focusing on both aerial and ground efforts to locate the missing pilots.





The Yak-130 is a Russian-made aircraft, highlighting Vietnam's reliance on Russian military technology, although the country is actively seeking to diversify its defence suppliers.







