



In a significant development in India's fight against terrorism, Salman Rehman Khan, a member of the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was extradited from Rwanda on November 28, 2024. His extradition was facilitated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in collaboration with the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and Interpol.





Salman Khan is implicated in the Bangalore Prisons Terror Conspiracy case, which involves radicalization and recruitment activities within Bangalore's Central Prison. He was arrested in Kigali, Rwanda, on November 27, 2024, following a Red Notice issued by Interpol at the request of Indian authorities. The NIA had taken over the investigation from Bangalore City Police after significant evidence emerged regarding his involvement in terror-related activities, including the procurement and distribution of explosives for terrorist operations.





Khan's criminal activities date back to his time in prison (2018-2022), where he was radicalized by another inmate, T Naseer, a convicted terrorist serving a life sentence. Investigations revealed that Khan played a crucial role in facilitating the supply of weapons and explosives for terror activities in Bengaluru. During a raid at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, authorities seized several firearms and explosives linked to him.





The extradition marks a notable success for Indian law enforcement agencies, being the 17th such operation since 2020 aimed at bringing fugitives involved in terrorism to justice. The NIA's statement emphasized its commitment to combating global terrorism through international cooperation15. Following his extradition, Salman Khan was formally taken into custody by the NIA upon his arrival in India.





This operation underscores India's ongoing efforts to dismantle terror networks operating both domestically and internationally. The successful extradition of Salman Khan not only highlights effective collaboration between nations but also serves as a warning to other fugitives that they cannot evade justice indefinitely.







