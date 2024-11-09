



Three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been arrested in connection with a grenade attack in Srinagar that occurred on November 3, 2024.





The attack targeted security forces and resulted in injuries to 12 civilians at a flea market. The arrested individuals are identified as Usama Yasin Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh, and Afnan Mansoor Sheikh, all hailing from the Ikhrajpora area of Srinagar. Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, confirmed that the case has been solved through these arrests, which were made on November 8, 2024.





The police indicated that the attack was orchestrated under the direction of Pakistan-based handlers, aiming to disrupt peace in the region. A case has been filed against the suspects under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) due to their involvement in this incident. This event is part of a broader context of increasing violence in Jammu and Kashmir following recent political developments, including the formation of a new government after long-awaited assembly elections.







