



Residents of Balochistan, Pakistan, are currently protesting against the military's violent crackdown amid ongoing concerns about enforced disappearances. The unrest has intensified following a series of protests organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), which aimed to highlight human rights violations and the alleged "Baloch genocide" perpetrated by state forces.





Protests erupted after the BYC announced a national gathering in Gwadar on July 28, 2024. The Pakistani military responded with a heavy-handed crackdown, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries among protesters. Reports indicate that at least three individuals were killed and over 80 injured during the initial days of protests leading up to the gathering.





Security forces have been accused of using excessive force, including live ammunition, against peaceful demonstrators. Eyewitness accounts describe scenes of violence where military personnel fired upon crowds attempting to reach Gwadar for the protest. Activists have reported that the military has effectively turned Balochistan into a "military zone," with curfews imposed and communication services cut off to prevent the mobilization of protesters.





The protests are also fueled by widespread fears regarding enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Human rights organizations estimate that thousands of Baloch individuals have been forcibly disappeared over the years, with many cases ending in extrajudicial killings. The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has recorded approximately 2,752 cases, while civil society groups claim the number is significantly higher.





The protests have seen widespread participation from various segments of society, including women who are increasingly vocal against state oppression. Activist Mahrang Baloch has emerged as a prominent figure, rallying support and emphasizing the need for unity among Baloch people against state violence.





Activists are calling on international human rights organizations to intervene and condemn the actions of the Pakistani military. They argue that the state's brutal tactics are aimed at silencing dissent rather than addressing the legitimate grievances of the Baloch people.





Demonstrations continue across Balochistan, with sit-ins and rallies being organized in major cities like Quetta and Mastung. Protesters are demanding not only an end to enforced disappearances but also greater political representation and economic rights for the Baloch community.





The situation in Balochistan remains tense as residents continue to protest against military actions and demand accountability for human rights abuses. With reports of ongoing violence and repression, the plight of the Baloch people is drawing increasing attention both locally and internationally, highlighting a deep-seated struggle for autonomy and justice within Pakistan.







