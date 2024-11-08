



Russian President Vladimir Putin recently commended India, labelling it a "great power" and recognizing its status as one of the fastest-growing economies globally. His remarks were made during a plenary session at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on November 7, 2024.





Putin emphasised India's remarkable economic growth, noting an impressive annual GDP increase of 7.4%, which positions India as a leader among large economies. He stated, "India should undoubtedly be added to the list of superpowers," highlighting its population of 1.5 billion and the potential for further growth due to its rich cultural heritage and strategic vision.





In his address, Putin outlined the deep-rooted historical ties between India and Russia, reflecting on the Soviet Union's supportive role during India's independence. He described the bilateral relationship as one built on mutual trust, stating that both nations are enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including defense and trade. The trade volume between India and Russia has reportedly reached nearly USD 60 billion.





He further pointed out that contacts between India and Russia in the security sphere and the defence sphere are developing. "Look at how many types of Russian military equipment are in service with the Indian armed forces. There is a great degree of trust in this relationship. We don't just sell our weapons to India; we are engaged in joint research design them jointly," Putin said.





Putin pointed to specific examples of collaboration, such as the BrahMos missile project, which showcases joint efforts in defence technology. He noted that this partnership involves not only selling military equipment but also co-developing advanced systems tailored for India's security needs.





Additionally, Putin acknowledged ongoing geopolitical challenges, particularly concerning India-China relations, but expressed confidence in diplomatic resolutions through wise leadership. Overall, his statements reflect a strong commitment to strengthening India-Russia ties and recognizing India's growing influence on the global stage.







