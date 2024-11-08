



The Hon’ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, witnessed the operational demonstration by the Indian Navy at sea on 07 Nov 24.





The President arrived at INS Hansa (Naval Air Station at Goa) on 07 Nov 24 and was received by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. A 150-men ceremonial 'Guard of Honour' was also paraded on her arrival.





The President thereafter embarked the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at sea off Goa, operating in the company of 15 frontline warships and submarines of the Indian Navy. This was President Droupadi Murmu’s maiden visit to Indian Navy ships at sea. The President was provided a briefing on the Indian Navy's role and charter and the concept of operations. The President thereafter witnessed several naval operations, including deck-based fighter take-offs and landings, missile firing drills from a warship, submarine operations, flypasts of over 30 aircraft, and culminating with traditional steam-past of warships.





The President also interacted with the crew of INS Vikrant at lunch, which was followed by her address to the fleet that was broadcast to all units at sea.







