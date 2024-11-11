



Donald Trump, the President elect of the United States, held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 7, 2024, focusing on the ongoing war in Ukraine. During this call, Trump urged Putin not to escalate the conflict and reminded him of the significant U.S. military presence in Europe. This dialogue followed Trump's earlier discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on November 6, where they reportedly agreed to maintain close communication regarding the situation in Ukraine.





Trump's call with Putin comes at a critical time as he has expressed intentions to seek a quick resolution to the war, which has been ongoing for nearly three years. While he previously claimed he could end the conflict "within a day," he did not propose specific solutions during this recent conversation. Instead, he expressed a desire for further discussions aimed at resolving the situation soon.





The Kremlin acknowledged Trump's willingness to discuss Ukraine but emphasized that this did not indicate any change in Russia's stance or demands regarding the conflict. Putin's conditions for peace include Ukraine renouncing its NATO aspirations and withdrawing troops from territories claimed by Russia, terms that Ukraine has firmly rejected.





Ukraine's foreign ministry also stated that it was not informed of the Trump-Putin call beforehand, contradicting reports suggesting prior knowledge of the conversation. As tensions continue to rise, both sides have engaged in significant military actions recently, including substantial drone attacks from both Russia and Ukraine.







