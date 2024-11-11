



On November 10, 2024, Peel Region Police in Brampton arrested Inderjeet Gosal, a 35-year-old resident, in connection with a violent altercation that occurred at the Hindu Sabha temple on November 3. This incident involved a demonstration that escalated into physical confrontations between pro-Khalistani supporters and Hindu-Canadian devotees, resulting in several injuries and significant unrest.





Gosal was charged with assault with a weapon and was taken into custody on November 8, following the violent events. He has since been released under specific conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. The police have indicated that this arrest is part of a broader investigation, which has already seen four other individuals arrested, including an off-duty police officer who was allegedly involved in the protests.





The violent altercation was reportedly sparked by a protest marking the 40th anniversary of the 1984 Sikh riots, during which demonstrators carrying Khalistani flags clashed with temple-goers. This led to physical violence where participants used flags and sticks as weapons. The police are currently reviewing extensive video footage from the incident to identify additional suspects, emphasizing that further arrests are likely as the investigation continues.





The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from various political leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both of whom criticized the violence and called for accountability.







