



President-elect Donald Trump has officially nominated Pete Hegseth, a prominent Fox News host and Army veteran, as his choice for Secretary of Defence. This announcement, made on November 12, 2024, marks a significant shift from traditional appointments for the role, as Hegseth is known more for his media presence than extensive experience in military leadership or national security.





Hegseth served in the Army National Guard and has deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. He has been recognized among conservatives for his military service and advocacy for veterans.





He is well-known as a co-host on "Fox & Friends Weekend," where he has built a rapport with Trump through frequent discussions on military and veteran issues. His television career has positioned him as a vocal supporter of Trump's policies, particularly the "America First" agenda.





In announcing Hegseth's nomination, Trump praised him as a "Warrior for the Troops" and emphasized his commitment to revitalizing the military. Trump stated, "With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice — Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down" .





The decision has generated mixed reactions within Washington:





Some Republican lawmakers have welcomed Hegseth's appointment, citing his combat experience as an asset.





However, many defence experts and military leaders have expressed concern over Hegseth's lack of significant international experience and questioned whether he possesses the necessary skills to manage the vast Department of Defence, which oversees a budget exceeding $800 billion and 1.3 million active-duty personnel. Critics fear he may serve more as a figurehead while Trump directs defence policy from behind the scenes.





If confirmed, Hegseth will face numerous global challenges, including ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, relations with Russia and North Korea, and modernization efforts for U.S. missile defence systems. His appointment signals potential shifts in military policy, particularly regarding "woke" initiatives that he has publicly opposed.





As this story develops, further scrutiny of Hegseth's qualifications and plans for the Pentagon is anticipated.







