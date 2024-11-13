



The Indian government has deployed an additional 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to Manipur following a resurgence of violence in the region. This deployment, which includes approximately 2,000 personnel, is primarily aimed at restoring order and ensuring security after recent attacks that have escalated tensions in the area.





Of the 20 new CAPF companies being sent, 15 are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), while the remaining five are from other units. This move comes as part of ongoing efforts by the government to manage the situation in Manipur, where violence has reportedly targeted vulnerable groups, including women.





The situation remains critical, and the additional forces are expected to assist local law enforcement in maintaining peace and preventing further outbreaks of violence.







