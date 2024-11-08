



On November 8, 2024, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation began on the evening of November 7, following intelligence reports regarding the presence of terrorists in the area. Security forces, comprising the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, initiated a cordon and search operation in Panipura, Sopore after observing suspicious activities. When challenged, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response from the forces.





During the encounter, security personnel recovered incriminating materials along with arms and ammunition from the deceased terrorists. Their identities and affiliations are still being verified by the authorities. This incident is part of a broader trend of increased terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir, which has seen multiple encounters in recent days.





The encounter has sparked protests in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly following the earlier kidnapping and killing of two Village Defence Group members in Kishtwar by suspected militants. This has led to public outcry demanding stronger action against terrorism in the region.







