



An Indian delegation visited Kabul to discuss the utilisation of the Chabahar port in Iran for Afghanistan's business community and to enhance humanitarian assistance. This visit, which took place on November 4-5, was led by JP Singh, the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs' Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division. The delegation met with senior Taliban officials, including acting Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, as well as former Afghan President Hamid Karzai.





The Indian officials discussed how Afghan businesses could leverage the Chabahar port for trade, particularly for exports and imports. This port serves as a vital transit route for Afghanistan, which is landlocked and relies heavily on external ports for trade access.





The talks also focused on India's ongoing humanitarian aid efforts in Afghanistan. India has provided significant shipments of aid, including food and medical supplies, to support the Afghan population amidst ongoing challenges.





Both sides expressed a desire to strengthen political and economic ties. The Taliban emphasized the need for better visa facilitation for Afghan businessmen to enhance trade relations with India.





This meeting marks a significant moment in India-Afghanistan relations since the Taliban's takeover in August 2021. While India has not formally recognized the Taliban regime, it has maintained diplomatic engagement through humanitarian initiatives and discussions about economic cooperation. The Chabahar port is strategically important as it allows India to bypass Pakistan for trade with Afghanistan, enhancing India's role in regional connectivity and economic development.





The discussions reflect India's long-standing ties with Afghanistan and its commitment to supporting the Afghan people during a time of need, despite the complex political landscape following the Taliban's return to power.







