



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district have successfully dismantled an underground militant hideout, as reported on November 18, 2024. This operation was conducted by a joint team comprising the Shopian police and other security agencies.





The hideout is associated with "The Resistance Front," which is believed to be a proxy group for the militant organization Lashkar-e-Taiba. The authorities have not only destroyed the hideout but are also conducting further investigations to uncover additional links and activities related to this group.





This action reflects ongoing efforts by security forces to combat militancy in the region, particularly in areas known for insurgent activity.







